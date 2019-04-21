Home

Geoffrey D. "Geoff" Springer

Geoffrey D. "Geoff" Springer Obituary
Geoffrey D. "Geoff" Springer Geoffrey David "Geoff" Springer, 43, Topeka, formerly of Phoenix, AZ passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2019 at a local care center.

Geoff was born April 5, 1976 in Hutchinson, the son of David G. and Jane (Rickerson) Springer. He graduated from Manhattan High School and graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder.

He was employed as a Motorcycle mechanic in Phoenix and most recently with Ridenow Power Sports in Olathe.

Survivors include his mother, Jane Rickerson, Topeka; father, David (Elizabeth) Springer, Pueblo, CO; and uncles, Jack (Judy) Rickerson, Topeka and Ed (Gina) Rickerson, Wichita.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date in Colorado.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
