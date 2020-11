George A. Bronson, 69, of Topeka, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.He was born December 10, 1950 in Yoakum, Texas. He is survived by his wife Leo and daughter Lena.There will be no services at this time. To honor his love of horses, memorial contributions may be made to the B & C Equine Rescue Inc., 740 W 125th Street Carbondale, KS 66414.To view the full obituary, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com