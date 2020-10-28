George Allen Smith, age 87, of Topeka, KS, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020 at Aldersgate Village.
George was born in Des Moines Iowa, on January 9, 1933, son of George and Margaret Smith. He was married to Clara (Briant) Smith in 1969, she survives. Also surviving are his two children, Michelle Dougan (Lynchburg, VA) and Rob Smith (Topeka), his daughter in law Cindi (Turgeon) Smith (Topeka), and his grandchildren Skylar, Colby, Dylan, and Macy Smith.
George is preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret Smith, his brother Bob Nysmith, and his eldest grandchild Beau Dougan.
To read the full obituary, please go to: www.midwestcremationsociety.com