George Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George B. Warren

George B. Warren Obituary
George B. Warren George B. Warren, son of George W. and May (Williams) Warren, was born on 8/22/31, near Dublin, GA, and died in Topeka, KS, on 11/14/19. He served in the USAF from 1951 to 1962. He worked for Sunbeam and Butterkrust bakeries for ten years, and began working for Frito Lay in 1972, retiring in 1996. He is survived by Evelyn Warren, his wife of 64 years. He is also survived by two daughters, Kim Warren and Toni (Shane) Pierson, both of Topeka, four grandchildren, and a niece, Sydney Morton, Dublin, GA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Myrtle Lake. Private arrangements were made as he requested.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
