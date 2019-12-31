Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
George Christopher "Chris" Bleier

George Christopher "Chris" Bleier Obituary
George Christopher "Chris" Bleier George Christopher "Chris" Bleier, 62, Houston, Texas, passed away on December 12, 2019.

Chris was born December 18, 1956, the son of William and Marilyn Sheron Bleier. He graduated from Topeka West High School and Washburn University. Chris moved to Houston, Texas, in the early 1980's. His latest employer was Cypress Engine Accessories.

Chris is survived by his daughter, Emily Bleier; son, Grant; mother, Marilyn Bleier; sister, Melinda Stenholm (James); grandson, William; nieces, Caitlin Waugh and Amber Stenholm; and nephew, Patrick Waugh. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Bleier.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation one-hour prior. Private inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capper Foundation or Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
