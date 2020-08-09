George Dale Hutchins passed away August 6, 2020, at age 97. He was born July 3, 1923, to Russ and Varene Granger Hutchins, on a farm near Cawker City, Kansas. He spent his childhood in Glen Elder, Kansas with three brothers and one sister and graduated from Glen Elder High School in 1941. During this time he also served in the 7th Calvary Regiment at Fort Riley.
In 1941 he attended Lincoln Aeronautical Institute in Lincoln, Nebraska. Upon completion, he was employed by Glenn L. Martin Aircraft in Baltimore for two years.
George served during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1943-45. During his training he attended University of Nevada, Reno and later served in the Air Force Reserves at Olathe Naval Air Station. He received his wings as a pilot in 1945. Upon release from active duty, he spent two years as a flight instructor in Phillipsburg, Kansas.
George attended Kansas State University in 1947. He graduated from the College of Advanced Traffic in Chicago in 1950 and later graduated from Washburn University in 1953 with a BBA degree. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.
He was employed by Kansas Motor Carriers Association as a Tariff Manager for 38 years, until retirement in 1988.?
George married June Barcellina of Osage City, Kansas on August 10, 1952, and they resided in Topeka, Kansas ever since. George and June were united in marriage for 68 years.
George was a very active member of Lowman United Methodist Church where he served on multiple committees for 66 years.
He also served in numerous clubs, including: Chamber of Commerce, Topeka Traffic Club (President), Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Society, Topeka Cosmopolitan Club (Secretary and Editor), Boy Scouts leadership, Masonic Lodge and Topeka Commandery (Commander) - Topeka Council York Rite Bodies (Master), among others.
George and June loved square dancing, traveling and snowbirding in Arizona. He was an avid golfer. ?
George was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Donald, Max and Ted Hutchins, and one sister, Florence Jones.?
He is survived by his wife, June Hutchins of Topeka, his three sons, Mike of Topeka, Dan and wife Susie of Shawnee, Kansas, Roger and wife Lori of Highland Village, Texas and ?sister-in-law, June Hutchins of Seneca, South Carolina.
George had eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Tom and wife Katherine, Mackenzie and husband Garrett, Brad, David, Ian and fiance Carly, Brian and Jared. He also had five great-grandchildren: Skyler, Sydney, Hailey, Kylee and TJ. ?
A service celebrating his life will be held at a future date with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka.
Condolences can be sent to June Hutchins at Aldersgate Village. Memorial contributions may be made to Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 SW 15th St. Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for George's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
