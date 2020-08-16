Services celebrating the life of George D. Hutchins, 97, of Topeka, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lowman United Methodist Church. A military graveside service will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. A livestream link will also be available the day of the service on George's website obituary. Memorial contributions may be made to Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 SW 15th St., Topeka, KS 66604. To read the full obituary or leave a message for George's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.