George D. Hutchins
1923 - 2020
Services celebrating the life of George D. Hutchins, 97, of Topeka, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lowman United Methodist Church. A military graveside service will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. A livestream link will also be available the day of the service on George's website obituary. Memorial contributions may be made to Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 SW 15th St., Topeka, KS 66604. To read the full obituary or leave a message for George's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
01:00 PM
Lowman United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
