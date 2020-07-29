Professor George Daniel "G. Daniel" Harden, 80 years old, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020, at Stormont-Vail Healthcare in Topeka, Kansas, with his wife, Mary, at his side.
Dr. Harden was a respected scholar, teacher and school administrator who retired from Washburn University as a full professor of education, specializing in education law and the philosophy of education.
Accepting a gubernatorial appointment, Dr. Harden served multiple terms as chairman of the Kansas Ethics Commission. He was elected to the Board of Education of the Jefferson West School District.
Dr. Harden graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the University of Minnesota, and earned his Ph.D. in record time from Kansas State University while serving as the principal of Hanover High School.
He met his bride in 1973 as the two enjoyed a spirited discussion about a framed poster of former Sen. Barry Goldwater on G. Daniel's office wall. They wed on Feb. 2 of 1974, Groundhog Day, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota during 40 degrees below zero winter cold spell.
Always youthful in mind and attitude, Dr. Harden never quit learning new ways to celebrate life. He became an accomplished wood sculptor in his 70s and enjoyed taking his grandchildren to wood-carving lessons. A cellist and pianist since high school, G. Daniel became proficient with the violin later in life. He was multilingual and enjoyed global travel with Mary.
Dr. Harden centered his life on the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and inspired countless others to lead Christ-centered lives. He was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, That Man is You and the Knights of Columbus.
G. Daniel is preceded in death by two brothers, Butch and Michael.
He is survived by Mary, their dog Gunther, and five children: Kelly Briggs and her husband Michael, Paul Laugesen and his wife Cathy, Wayne Laugesen and his wife Dede, Joshua Harden, and Rebecca Waugh.
Grandchildren include Sarah B. Meyer, Katie Griffin, Daniel Laugesen, Larry Laugesen, Julia Robertson, Mary Laugesen, George Laugesen, Oscar Laugesen, Huey Laugesen, Walter Laugesen, Fred Laugesen, G Roy Laugesen, Hattie Harden, Rose Harden, Hannah Waugh, Joseph Waugh, Jacob Waugh, Quinn Waugh, Luke Waugh; and great-grandchildren, Bennett Meyer, Adelyn Meyer, and Joseph Laugesen.
Surviving siblings include his sisters, Diane Harincar and Jean Ann Johnson and husband Alton, and brother, Patrick Knotts and his wife, Julie.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where the rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of G. Daniel Harden will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property at https://www.tfp.org/act/donate/
(PO Box 341, Hanover, PA 17331); or to Catholic Charities of Topeka, 234 South Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66603 (please include "for Topeka" on the memo line).
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.