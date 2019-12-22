|
|
George Daniel "Dan" Pulliam George Daniel "Dan" Pulliam, 73, an accomplished musician and music educator of Valley Falls passed away December 06, 2019 with his loving children by his side. He was born on March 21, 1946 to Frederick and Nathana (Cameron) Pulliam in Hannibal, MO. Dan graduated from both Foothill College, Los Altos Hills, CA and the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO with degrees in music education. He later attained a master's in education from Washburn University, Topeka, KS. Dan owned and operated Pulliam Music House in Lawrence, KS. He was then employed by Topeka Public Schools for over 20 years as a band and orchestra educator. Dan is survived by his three children Shannon Tancona (Paul), Corbin Pulliam and Molly Rutledge (Chad). He also leaves behind six grandchildren who adored him; Lucy, Leo, John, Ellie, Tennison and Natalie.
Dan was a member of Countryside Methodist Church where he devoted his time and musical talent to both the Celebration Worship Team and the Soul-full Singers. He engaged in various other musical groups throughout Topeka and Valley Falls and was rare to be seen without an instrument or sheet music in tow.
Dan also shared a passion for flying and airplanes. He volunteered for the Combat Air Museum where he guided numerous attendees through hangars and supported airshows all over the country for the last 20 plus years.
He enjoyed traveling and trekked across the country to be with his children and grandchildren whenever he could. Dan was a warm and loving man with a natural personal wit and charm that drew people to him. The family would like to thank his many friends - near and far - for their love, kindness and wonderful memories they have shared. Dan will be greatly missed by all.
Cremation is planned. A family memorial service will be held at Alley Spring & Mill National Park in Eminence, MO at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Combat Air Museum by visiting www.combatairmuseum.org and click donate or 7016 SE Forbes Ave, Topeka, KS 66619-1444.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019