|
|
George Donald Rice Melvern--George Donald Rice, 95, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on May 9, 1924 in Maxon, Kansas, the son of Fleming and Goldie Sutton Rice.
Don, as he was known, had lived most all of his life in the Melvern community.
Don served in the United States Army in World War II in the European Theater. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a clerk and then as a yardman. He was a member of the Melvern American Legion Post #317, the 40 & 8 group, was a Melvern City Councilman and a volunteer on the Melvern Fire Department.
Don was married to Beverly June Boyer on October 19, 1942 in Ottawa.
Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Pat Kronk in 1972 and a daughter-in-law in 2015.
Don is survived by his wife June of the home; his six children, Jim and Teresa Rice of Melvern, Trudy and Bill Orender of Osage City, George Rice of Clay Center, Christine and Marlin Orear of Melvern, John and Dorothy Rice of Osage City and Karen and Larry Allison of Melvern; his two sisters, Phyllis Rhodes of California and Mary Ruth Felitsky of Topeka; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-five great-great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Don will be held at 11;00am on Tuesday, June 11 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 10;00am until service time. Burial will be in the Melvern Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice House or the Melvern American Legion Post #317, sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019