George E. Coffman George E. Coffman, 81, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born July 18, 1938 in Topeka, the son of Lloyd and Doris (Harrower) Coffman.
George was employed by Frito Lay for 44 years before retiring. He attended Topeka First Assembly of God Church.
George married Goldie "Jean" Smith in January, 1958. She preceded him in death in 2001. He was also preceded in death by one son, Paul Coffman, one daughter, Angela Coffman and three siblings, Patsy Holden, Rick Coffman and Martha Gibbs.
Survivors include one granddaughter, Mackenzie Coffman and his siblings, Claude Coffman, Rose Miller, Lloyd Coffman, Jr., Ray Coffman, Danny Coffman, Tom Coffman and Karen Konrade.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in Topeka Cemetery. George will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Elara Caring Hospice, 901 NE River Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66616 or to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019