George E Shepard, 93, of Valley Falls, KS, passed away November 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 8, 1927 in Carbondale, KS, the son of Roy Shepard and Lois (Martindale) Shepard. He grew up in the Carbondale area. The family moved to Valley Falls, Ks in 1960, where he continued farming.

To honor George's life, funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Carbondale Community Church of Christian Fellowship, Carbondale, KS. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Berryton, KS. The Shepard family will greet friends for a visitation at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County Hospice sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
