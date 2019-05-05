|
George E. Sullivan George Sullivan of Rossville, Kansas was called to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, and beloved wife of 70 years, Marie on May 3, 2019.
George Edward Sullivan was born to Michael B. Sullivan and Anna D. (Yeadon) Sullivan on February 22, 1925. He grew up in Solomon, Kansas with his 11 brothers and sisters, they all preceded him in death. He fell in love with Marie Corcoran at first sight and told her brother that he was going to marry her. They were married in March of 1949. Together they raised four children. He is survived by Anna Marie Alvarez, Peg Sullivan, William Sullivan (Kay) and Janice Craven (Kelly). He was a proud Grandpa to 10 Grandchildren, Jason Sullivan (Mona), Matt Sullivan, David Sullivan (Alicia), Stephanie DuBose (Demitre), Katie Kincheloe (Matt), Cody Alvarez (Liz), Caitlin Alvarez, Robert Heil (Beth), Christopher Heil (Jennie) and Garrett Heil . He was blessed with 15 Great Grandchildren during his life. George was loved and cherished by his family especially all his nephews and nieces.
He served in the Navy during WW II and the Korean War. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War and American Legion. After serving his country he trained in Salina, Kansas to be a Lineman for Kansas Power and Light. In 1956 he moved his family to Rossville to take on the role as District Manager. He retired from Westar (KP&L) after 43 dedicated years. George was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 70 years.
George found the time and energy to always volunteer. He was a Member of the Lions Club, 4-H Leader, Boy Scout Leader, Rossville High School Booster Club, and served on the board at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. George and Marie loved their volunteer work with the Rossville Senior Center and at the age of 92, he was still delivering meals to seniors that were homebound. The Rossville community honored George on August 8, 1987. They made a proclamation that it would be George Sullivan Day and he served as the Grand Marshall of the Rossville Tall Corn Festival Parade. The plaque he received is engraved, "George Sullivan, In Appreciation for over 30 Years of Service to the Rossville Area Community, Our World is a Brighter Because of You." He was a shining example to his children, grandchildren and to everyone who knew him on the importance of helping and giving to others.
When he was not on his lawn mower, swinging on his porch swing or watching KU, KSU or the KC Chiefs, he would spend time with Marie at the casino. And yes, he did win a bass boat once but took the money instead! The Sullivan Home got a new roof that year!
Our hearts are full of gratitude for all those who helped to care for our Dad during these past few months. You were his Angels on Earth.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., followed by the Rosary at 7:00 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Rossville, Kansas. The funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Rossville, Kansas. He will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Solomon, Kansas at 3:00 P.M. Donations may be made to Rossville Senior Center, Mt. Calvary Cemetery Fund or donor's choice in lieu of flowers.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019