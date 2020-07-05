AUGUSTA- George Edward "Eddie" Ohlsson, of Augusta, passed away on January 5, 2020 in Wichita.
He was born September 3, 1938 in Osage City, the son of George and Mabel Adolphson Ohlsson. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1957. George served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960 and the Army Reserves from 1960 to 1963.
He worked as a clerk for the Santa Fe Railroad for 36 years. Retiring in September of 1998. He was a former member of the Topeka Corvette Club, Lawrence Car Club and Friends of the Daisy BB Gun Museum in Rogers, Arkansas. George always loved dogs. At the time of his death, he had a companion dog named Sadie. In May of this year, Sadie took sick and had to be put to sleep. She was cremated and will be buried with George.
George married Helen Fry on December 4, 1960 in Burlingame, Kansas.
He will be forever remembered by his wife, Helen, of the home; a daughter, Amy (Kevin) Laymon of Augusta; a granddaughter, Chelsea (Daniel) Moore; a grandson, Colton Neal of Augusta; two great-grandchildren, Macey and Lane Moore of Augusta, Kansas; two sisters, Rosalie Amis and Nancy (Craig) Liskey, both of Topeka.
A Celebration of Life service with be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Inurnment will follow service at Burlingame Cemetery in Burlingame. In lieu of flowers, family request memorials be made to donor's choice and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com
