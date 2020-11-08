George F. Williams, 85, of Topeka, KS died, November 7, 2020.
George will lie in state after 2:00 PM Wednesday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where his family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM with the 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Rosary and Chalice Ceremony beginning at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Thursday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow at the Hoyt Cemetery,
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
The complete obituary can be found on George's memorial page located at www.brennanmathenafh.com
