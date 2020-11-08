1/
George F. Williams
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George F. Williams, 85, of Topeka, KS died, November 7, 2020.

George will lie in state after 2:00 PM Wednesday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where his family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM with the 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Rosary and Chalice Ceremony beginning at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Thursday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow at the Hoyt Cemetery,

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

The complete obituary can be found on George's memorial page located at www.brennanmathenafh.com.


Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved