|
|
George Frederick Achten Wetmore- George Achten age 95, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church Home in Sabetha, KS. Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Wetmore, 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019. Burial will be in the Granada Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation will be held at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wetmore United Methodist Church, c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family please visit mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019