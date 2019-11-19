|
George Gary Johnson, 80, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was surrounded by his family.
Gary was born January 21, 1939, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of George and Laura (Timmerkamp) Johnson.
He was raised on a farm and graduated from Clearwater High School in 1957. He enjoyed farming and decided to attend Kansas State University to study agriculture. Gary met the love of his life, Vicki Ann Matthews, in 7th grade and married her on July 19, 1962 in Clearwater, Kansas.
Gary worked for the Co-op in many small towns before changing to a career in real estate and home mortgages. After retirement, he enjoyed working at Seaman Middle School.
He may be best known for his strong Christian faith. He was a member of the Northside Church of Christ and served as a deacon and elder in the church. He also loved traveling, music, celebrating holidays, and homemade ice-cream. Gary was an avid K-State fan.
Survivors include son, Gary (Kathryn) Johnson; daughters, Cherie (Todd) Johnson Moenster, Angie (Kelly) Heinrich; grandchildren, Hunter, Kara, Kenna, Cole, Alexander, Jackson, George, and a sister, Patsy Belcher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Vicki Ann Johnson on June 8, 2008; and his sister, Betty Kandt.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at 4:00 p.m. the same day at Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Church of Christ 555 NW 46th Street Topeka, KS 66617.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com George George Gary Gary Johnson Johnson
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019