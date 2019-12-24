Home

George Kahn Obituary
George Kahn George "Bill" Kahn, 82, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

George married Nancy Martin. His wife of 58 years survives. Other survivors include children, Christina Kahn, Raenise (Kirk) Sampson; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorraine O'Brate.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. George will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.

To view the complete obituary or leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
