George L. "Joe" Swartz, 60, of Berryton, Kansas passed away on July 29, 2020, at his home.He was born on July 19, 1960 to Alvin and Anna (Coffey) Swartz in Clinton, IL.Memorial service will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at Parker Price Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior starting at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Berryton United Methodist Church and sent in care of Parker Price Funeral Home. To view full obituary, please visit www.parkerpricefh.com