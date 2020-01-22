|
George Larry Wiecken George Larry Wiecken, 77, of Topeka, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
Family will greet friends from 7:00 to 8:00 pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 am., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Northern Hills Baptist Church, 920 NW 62nd St., Topeka. Burial will follow at Half Day Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church to be credited to Operation Christmas Child.
To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020