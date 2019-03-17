|
|
George Lee "Dutch" Kisner George "Dutch" Lee Kisner, 55, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.
A Celebration of Dutch's Life will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Topeka Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to defray final expenses can be given the Dutch Kisner Memorial Fund, Acct. No. 145574481605 c/o US Bank, 3600 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, Kansas 66611
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Dutch's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019