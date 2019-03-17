Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kisner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Lee "Dutch" Kisner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Lee "Dutch" Kisner Obituary
George Lee "Dutch" Kisner George "Dutch" Lee Kisner, 55, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.

A Celebration of Dutch's Life will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Topeka Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to defray final expenses can be given the Dutch Kisner Memorial Fund, Acct. No. 145574481605 c/o US Bank, 3600 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, Kansas 66611

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Dutch's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now