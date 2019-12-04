|
|
George Lee Martin George Lee Martin passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 92 at his home in Spring, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dean Martin, November 19, 2018. George and Mary were married April 7, 1946 in Columbus, Kansas.
George was born August 29, 1927, in Seminole, Oklahoma to Hattie Pearl (Havner)Martin and George Floyd Martin.
George served in the U.S. Army and Oklahoma National Guard. After the Guard, he worked in the mines in Picher, OK.
After George and Mary moved to Topeka, KS, he was a sales manager for Jack Frost Auto for years. While selling cars he acquired his pilots license. After years of selling cars he started working in Law Enforcement, with the Governor's Committee on Criminal Administration.
Later he served as a deputy sheriff with Shawnee County Sheriffs Office until commissioned by the Attorney General's Office as a Special Agent.
He later became Assistant State Treasurer under Joan Finney. After leaving that position he became investigator for Tilton, Beck and Hoffman, Attorneys at Law. Following that, he worked for Hoffman and Hoffman until his retirement at 83 years old.
He is survived by his daughter Janice (Jim) Pointer; his son Scott (Sue) Martin; 2 grandchildren, Lanette and Garett and a great granddaughter, Riley Ann. Also his beloved dog Sadie, who was by his side until the end.
Love you Dad. You will be missed greatly.
Service and Internment information can be found at clairebrothersfuneral.com. His service will be at Houston National Cemetery on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 pm.
There will be a memorial get together in Topeka, KS which will be announced at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019