Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for George Rees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Rees

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George R. Rees Obituary
George R. Rees HOLTON- George R. Rees, 88, of Holton, KS, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Holton Community Hospital.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Evangel United Methodist Church in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Holton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the EUM Church or Grantville United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now