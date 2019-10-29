|
|
George R. Rees HOLTON- George R. Rees, 88, of Holton, KS, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Holton Community Hospital.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Evangel United Methodist Church in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Holton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the EUM Church or Grantville United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019