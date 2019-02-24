|
George Robert "Bob" Boner George Robert "Bob" Boner, 85, died February 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne; daughters, Kathy Smith and husband Randy, Karen Chavez, and Kate Logan and partner Beth; grandchildren, Rebecca Smith Sealy, Kristopher Chavez, Kayla Chavez; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Judah, Nolan, Preston; sisters-in-law, Darlene Boner and Karla Canfield; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, James Richard Boner; his parents, Boyd and Nola Boner; brother, Bill Boner; and his sister, Mary Ellen Little.
Born in Topeka, Kansas, Bob graduated from Highland Park High School and received his bachelor's degree from Washburn University. In high school he excelled in all sports. Before receiving his degree, Bob served our country in the United States Army. He worked 10 years for Montgomery Wards as a retail controller in Kansas City, Lincoln, NE, and Omaha, NE. He was then financial manager for Clarkson Hospital in Omaha and also at St. John's Hospital in Salina, KS. Bob served as President of the Hospital Finance Management Assoc. of Nebraska. He retired and moved to Albuquerque in 1991. Bob dearly loved his family and will be remembered for his dry humor and will be dearly missed. Please visit our online guestbook for Bob at www.FrenchFunerals.com
