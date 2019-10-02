|
|
George S. Seachord George S. Seachord, 72, Carbondale, KS went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
George was born May 14, 1947 at Topeka, KS the son of Donald Ray and Freida Jane (Burch) Seachord. He attended Highland Park High School and was drafted into the United States Army on July 17, 1967. He served two years as a Specialist 4 in Company A, 3rd. Engineering Battalion, 24th. Infantry Division, stationed in the United States, Vietnam, and Germany.
George worked at Seymour Foods, Hydra Tool and retired as a maintenance worker III with over 24 years from the City of Topeka Parks and Recreation Dept. He loved to fix up classic cars and just recently finished restoring his 1950 Chevy "Annabelle".
George married Betty Brandenburgh on November 18, 1967 in Topeka, KS. George was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, Sarah Carolina, both of his parents and an infant sister.
Survivors include his wife, Betty, son, Greg (Heather) Seachord, daughter, Tammy (John) Ryan, four grandsons, Jay and Stephen Ryan, Quenton and Chase Seachord and brother Raymond Seachord. George's first great granddaughter, Jentrie Joy Ryan was born Sept. 24, 2019.
George was cremated. A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Carbondale Community Center, 228 Main Street, Carbondale, KS. A graveside inurnment service will follow at Carbondale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stormont Vail Foundation, Nursing Scholarship Fund, 1500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 (note in memory of George S. Seachord) or the Topeka Rescue Mission P.O. Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608-0350.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019