George T. Wilmot George T. Wilmot died June 10, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.
Mr. Wilmot was born April 9, 1930 in St. Cloud, Minnesota; the son of George John and Irene Knaus Wilmot.
The Wilmot family moved from Minnesota to Rogers, Arkansas in 1936. George graduated from Rogers High-School in 1948, and later in 1949 graduated from the U.S. Army Technical School at Ft. Lee, Virginia. George was then transferred to the 7th Chemical Depot at Deseret Chemical Center and also did temporary duty at Dugway proving grounds; both located near Tooele, Utah. When the Korean War began, the company transferred overseas. George was in Germany for about one year and several other countries during his tour of duty. After the military he worked for the Government in Desoto, Kansas for Hercules Powder Company. Later he was employed by Hill & Co., for 28 years; retiring in 1985. Mr. Wilmot worked as a Stock Trader, which captivated his interest and much of his time. After retirement, George and Naomi enjoyed eight winters in Yuma, Arizona. They loved their auto trips and many bus tours. George loved playing golf and they bowled for many years in the senior leagues.
George married Naomi L. (Allen) on November 11, 1966, she survives of the home. George is survived by grandchildren, Patrick (Fatoumata) Allen of Kansas City; and Stephanie (Justin) Jackson of Topeka; five great-grandchildren; daughter-in-Law, Debra (Michael) Thurber; sister-in-law Waneta (Neta) Ridgway of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; brother-in-law David (Norma) Ridgway of Topeka; brother-in-law Philip (Roberta) Ridgway of Topeka.
George was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Ave. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the Parker-Price Reception Center, 245 NW Independence Ave. refreshments will be served at that time. A private graveside service will be later at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019