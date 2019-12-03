Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
Burial
Following Services
Rochester Cemetery
George Wallace "Wally" Kelly

George Wallace "Wally" Kelly Obituary
George Wallace "Wally" Kelly George Wallace "Wally" Kelly, 86, of Lewisville, Texas, formerly of Topeka, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to -Topeka, c/o the funeral home. To read the full obituary and/or leave a message for Wally's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
