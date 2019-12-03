|
|
George Wallace "Wally" Kelly George Wallace "Wally" Kelly, 86, of Lewisville, Texas, formerly of Topeka, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to -Topeka, c/o the funeral home. To read the full obituary and/or leave a message for Wally's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019