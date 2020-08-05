George Warren Custenborder, 76, died July 24, 2020 at Cleveland Health Care Center, Cleveland, Texas. He was born December 25, 1943 to Frank and Rose Custenborder long time owners of Frank Custenborder & Son's Florist.



George lived at Home with his parents and siblings. Worked in the greenhouse and floral shop. Attended Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and a special program called R.E.A.C.H. (Religious and Education Activities with the Community Handicapped) directed by (deceased) Dolores Lebbert and Merle Bird. George was tutored for 5 years in Laubach Way reading by Keith M. Barton.



George was well loved by the community in and around his home (1709 Gage and 1718 S.W. Mission). He worked for TARC-Carpet One Center from January 1998 to March 2000.



In 2000 his mother went into assisted living. George moved to Oklahoma under the supervision of his sister RoseMary Henley. He lived in 3 Group Homes from 2000 to 2015. The Gatesway Foundation in Broken Arrow, OK, Home of Hope in Miami, OK and St. Giles Living Centers in Lufkin, TX. He participated in Special Olympics and workshops at all 3. In 2015 he moved to the Memory Care unit in Cleveland, Texas until his death.



George was preceded in death by his parents Rose and Frank Custenborder, 2 brothers Gregory and Edward Custenborder. Survivors include: Brother: John Thomas-Kansas, four sisters: Janet-Kansas, Connie-Louisiana, RoseMary-Texas and Stephanie-Oklahoma. Nine nephews and 10 nieces.



He will laid to rest ate Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.



