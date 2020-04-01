|
|
Georgia Ann Riggin Georgia Ann Riggin, 90, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
Georgia was born August 8, 1929, the youngest daughter of George and Margaret Ratcliff Reklites. On June 12, 1948, Georgia and Richard Wayne Riggin were united in marriage at the Central Park Christian Church. She later joined the First Baptist Church and attended every week until she was no longer able. George worked at First National Bank prior to having children and then part-time at Washburn University Bookstore during enrollment times in the 1970's through the early 90's. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Georgia and her husband loved to travel and explored most of the United States and Europe. They worked in their flower and vegetable gardens together and she canned their produce. Georgia was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. They both loved taking long walks several times a day.
Georgia is survived by her children, George Riggin (Suzanne), Bella Vista, Arkansas, Nancy Spano (Jim), Topeka, David Riggin (Viola). Lawrence, Kansas; grandchildren, Bryce Spano, Tampa, Florida, Brian Spano, Minneapolis, Kansas, Heather Spano, Topeka, Sean Riggin, Denver, Colorado, and Felicia Lewis, San Diego, California; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Richard Riggin on July 9, 2017, parents, and sisters, Mary Jane Seagraves, Helen Reklites and Katherine Pavlick.
Georgia will be buried in the Wilmington Cemetery, south of Harveyville, Kansas.
Due to Coronavirus and the inability to have a funeral service the family asks that in lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Croix Hospice Foundation, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020