Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Funeral Home of Alma
206 Kansas Ave. P.O. Box 216
Alma, KS 66401
785-765-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Shinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia M. Shinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Georgia M. Shinski Obituary
Georgia M. Shinski Georgia M. Shinski, 98, of Lenexa and formerly of Wamego, Kansas, passed away June 1, 2019.

She is survived by her son Clifford W. Shinski (Shari) Shari; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Visitation: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial: Wamego Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested: Kansas Honor Flight - Wamego High School, in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547. www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now