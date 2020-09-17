Georgia Mae Stansell, 85 of Lecompton, KS., died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Survivors include two sons James (Cindy) Stansell, Lecompton and Wayne (Lisa) Stansell, Meriden. One daughter, Brenda C. Bohannan, Lecompton, KS., 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be 7:00PM at the Barnett Family Funeral Home in Oskaloosa. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Catch A Break Foundation" and sent in care of the Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. If attending the services, please make sure to wear your proper facial coverings and practice social distancing. A full obituary appears at www.barnettfamilyfh.com