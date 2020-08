Georgianna Steenbock, 70, of Topeka passed away on August 12, 2020. Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Davidson Funeral Home. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 17th at the Scranton Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the National Kidney Foundation sent in care of Davidson Funeral Home. To leave the family a message please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com