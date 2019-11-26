|
Georgina R. "Jeanne" Porter Georgina R. "Jeanne" Porter, 61, Wakarusa, Kansas, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn, Kansas. Burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery. Jeanne will lie in state from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, Kansas, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019