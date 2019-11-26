Home

Carey Funeral Home Inc
503 S Topeka
Burlingame, KS 66413
(785) 654-3325
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carey Funeral Home Inc
503 S Topeka
Burlingame, KS 66413
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Auburn United Methodist Church
Auburn, KS
Georgina R. "Jeanne" Porter

Georgina R. "Jeanne" Porter Obituary
Georgina R. "Jeanne" Porter Georgina R. "Jeanne" Porter, 61, Wakarusa, Kansas, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn, Kansas. Burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery. Jeanne will lie in state from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, Kansas, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
