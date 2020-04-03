|
|
Gerald C. Toledo Gerald C. Toledo, 65, of Topeka, Kansas passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Gerry was born December 16, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. He was a lifelong resident of Topeka where he attended school from Kindergarten and graduated from Topeka High School.
Gerry attended Washburn University where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1996. He received his teaching certificate and taught Spanish at Highland Park High School. He retired from Topeka USD 501 after almost 20 years of service.
Gerry served in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in California. He was a big sports fan of KU Basketball, the "Chiefs" and the "Royals". He was a lifelong bachelor.
Gerry is survived by his mother, Ramona and step-father, Javier Alvarez; siblings, Mike, Tom, Teresa, Marty and Nick; nephews, nieces and many, many cousins from Nebraska to Texas.
Honoring Gerald's request, cremation is planned. A Memorial Ceremony will be announced and held at a later date when the gatherings restrictions have been lifted. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020