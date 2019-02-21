|
Gerald Duane Long Gerald Duane Long passed away on February 18, 2019 at Midland Care Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on March 31, 1935 at Vermillion, Kansas, the son of Mayo and Margaret Long.
Duane grew up on the family farm, attending country schools. He began high school in Centralia before graduating from Vermillion High School in 1953. He played basketball and football, and was in the band while in high school, where he also met the love of his life and future wife, Miriam Schafer. After serving with the United States Army in Korea, Duane returned home to marry Miriam in June of 1956. They settled in Topeka, where they started a family and Duane attended Washburn University, graduating in 1964. Duane eventually began his own accounting and tax practice, operating it continuously for fifty years in Topeka, until shortly before his death.
Surviving Duane are Miriam, their three sons, Douglas (Lisa), Brenden (Alaire) and Gregory (Patricia); six grandchildren, Jayne (Josh), Lindsey, Samuel, Lucas, Emma and Joel; and five precious great grandsons. They all adored their Papa and will miss him greatly.
Duane is also survived by his brother Vernon Long (Sharon), his sister Marsha Davis, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Twila.
Duane and Miriam were charter members of Town and Country Christian Church in Topeka, where he was an elder for many years. He also served on the boards of the Boys Club, the Topeka Parks and Recreation Foundation, and the Villages Inc.
Duane loved to read, travel, attend his grandchildren's music and athletic events, and grow tomatoes. He influenced many with his generosity, faith, and kindness, whether they were his family, people he worshiped with or his thousands of clients and friends throughout the years. The loss of his presence will be deeply felt by all, but he nonetheless will live on through his friends and family. We were blessed by having him in our lives.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Town & Country Christian Church, 4925 SW 29th. The family will receive friends at the church from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019. Private family inurnment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Town & Country Christian Church, 4925 SW 29th, Topeka, KS 66614 or Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
