Gerald F. Mathewson

Gerald F. Mathewson Obituary
Gerald F. Mathewson Gerald Francis Mathewson, 91, of Seneca, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years; and a brother, Kenneth Mathewson.

Gerald is survived by siblings, Max Mathewson of Kansas City, Marilyn (Dave) Koelzer of Ozawkie, Kansas, Donna Stewart of Indiana and Ruth Gapeke of Kansas City; and several nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be prayed at 2 P.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. on Friday, May 10th at St. Bede's Catholic Church in Kelly. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church Cemtery in Seneca.

Memorials are for Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, sent in care of the family. Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019
