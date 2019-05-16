Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Gerald Schremmer
Lying in State
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
Topeka, KS
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
Topeka, KS
Gerald F. Schremmer Gerald F. Schremmer, 76, of Topeka, passed away May 13, 2019 at his home. Gerald was born August 15, 1942 in Ransom, Kansas, the son of William and Margaret (Driscoll) Schremmer. He graduated from Trego Community High School, WaKeeney, Kansas in 1960. Gerald married Patricia "Pat" Claycamp November 3, 1961 in WaKeeney, Kansas. Gerald worked as a farmer and rancher his entire life. He also worked for Al's Sales and Service as an International tractor mechanic for 15 years. For the last 10 years, Gerald became known as the "Fat Quarter King" helping at the family quilt shop. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He is survived by his wife, Pat of over 57 years. Children, Audrey Schremmer, Amy Schremmer, Perry (Brenda) Schremmer, Anissa (Wayne) Tuttle all of Topeka; Alyson (Travis) Rome, Ft. Collins, CO and Paul (Renee) Schremmer, Hays, KS; several siblings; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Davidson Funeral Home, Topeka, KS. He will lie in state, Monday from 11:00 am till time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to and sent in care of Davidson Funeral home. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019
