Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
2700 SE Virginia Avenue
Topeka, KS
Gerald James Letourneau


1937 - 2019
Gerald James Letourneau Obituary
Gerald James Letourneau Gerald James Letourneau, 82, Topeka, passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born to Norbert and Marie (Rheault) Letourneau on March 27, 1937 in Aurora, Kansas. Gerald married Betty Jo Vaughn in 1960. She preceded him in death in 2005. After graduating high school, Gerald attended St. Benedicts College in Atchison, KS, where he played basketball and was President of the Student Body before graduating in 1959. In 1962, he graduated with honors from Washburn University School of Law where he was editor-in-chief of the Washburn Law Journal. Gerald was the editor of the New York University Intramural Law Review while working on his Masters in tax from NYU, graduating in 1963. Gerald began his Topeka law practice with Harry Colmery, who wrote the GI Bill of Rights at the very desk that Gerald spent many years working at after Harry passed away. Gerald later donated that desk to the Kansas State Historical Society. He practiced law in Topeka for more than 40 years. He was a senior member of Colmery, McClure, Letourneau, Merriam, and Stauffer, P.A. when that firm consolidated its practice with Goodell Stratton Edmonds & Palmer LLP in 1987. Gerald was a past President of the Topeka Bar Association, and Board of Trustees of Hayden Catholic High School. He was an active member of St. Mathew's Catholic Church, where he was a Parish Council member. Gerald was also on the Board of Directors of Topeka Community Mental Health Association, a past Trustee for The Villages, Inc, and past chairman of the Washburn University Law Institute.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Letourneau (Beth Williams) and Edward Letourneau (Lisa Ludwig) of Topeka; grandchildren, Jared Letourneau (Krista Neske) of Topeka, Joshua Letourneau (Kali Huske) of Emporia, KS, Julia Letourneau of Topeka, Michelle Letourneau-Belock (Ryan Belock) of New York City, NY, and Steven Letourneau of Topeka; and great granddaughters, Chanel and Mia. Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Betty Jo; daughter, Louise Letourneau-Pound; and son, Paul Letourneau.

Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS, where the rosary will be prayed at 6:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Avenue, Topeka, KS. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hayden Catholic High School, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
