Gerald "Bud" Kinder, 84, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
A Celebration of his Life is pending at Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 SW 15th St., Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.