|
|
Gerald L. Chelson Gerald L. Chelson, 81, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.
He was born January 25, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Sam and Hazel Chelson.
Gerald attended the Kansas State University. He also served in the United States Army National Guard.
Gerald was employed by the Santa Fe Railway for 43 years prior to retiring. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, of Topeka. He served as past President of the Topeka High School Booster Club, held several associations with Trinity Lutheran Church and was a proud member of the Red Dog Poker Club of which he was one of the original founding members.
Gerald married Marsha Chelson on May 31, 1959 in Topeka, KS at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his daughters: Cathryn (Jay) Tunnell of Topeka, KS, Marchelle (Mike) Atkins of Grand Prairie, TX, Susan (Albert) Carpenter of Topeka, KS and Sarah (Wayne Garvey) Chelson of Topeka, KS; his grandchildren, Chelsea (Jeff) Carpenter, Bradley (Bailee) Carpenter, Andrew (Laura) Carpenter, Dustin (Jeri) Carpenter, Zack (Whitney) Atkins, Mandy Atkins, Adam Atkins, James (Nicole) Tunnell, Tyler (Brandi) Tunnell, Samantha Ginter, and Alex Ginter and 8 great grandchildren and two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marsha.
Gerald enjoyed spending time with his family and taking part in extracurricular actives with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 725 SW Buchanan, Topeka. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, in Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, please designate contributions to the bell tower sound system.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020