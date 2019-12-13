Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts-Blue-Barnett - Emporia
605 State Street
Emporia, KS 66801
620-342-2134
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Emporia, KS
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Emporia, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Karr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. "Jerry" Karr


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald L. "Jerry" Karr Obituary
Gerald L. "Jerry" Karr Gerald "Jerry" Lee Karr, age 83, passed away in Emporia, Kansas on December 8, 2019 from cancer. Jerry was born on October 15, 1936 in Emporia, the oldest of eight children born to Orren and Kathleen Karr.

Jerry grew up on a farm near Emporia and graduated from Americus High School. He attended the College of Emporia and received his Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics (1959) from Kansas State College. Jerry obtained his Master's degree in Agricultural Economics (1962) and Ph.D. degree in Economics (1966) from Southern Illinois University. He also served in the US Army Reserve (1959-1965).

Between 1964-1976, Jerry served in various faculty and administrative positions at Central Missouri State College, University of Illinois-Urbana (which included three years as a department head at Njala University College, Sierra Leone, Africa), and Wilmington College (Ohio). In 1976, Jerry returned to his Kansas agricultural roots and began a hog and farming operation (Kenoma Farms) with his son in north Lyon County.

From 1981-1998, Jerry served as state senator for the Kansas 17th Senate District, representing his constituents in Lyon, Chase, Marion, Morris, Geary, Wabaunsee and Osage counties. He served as the Senate minority leader from 1991-1996 and was the ranking minority member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Upon his retirement from the Kansas Senate, Jerry was formally recognized by his colleagues as "an effective, pragmatic politician, leading his party and working with Republican majorities to craft legislation to spur the economy and to help working families." During his legislative career, Jerry most enjoyed meeting his constituents at community events throughout his senate district. In 2004, Jerry was appointed as co-chair of the Kansas Wind and Prairie Task Force which identified areas of the Tallgrass Prairie appropriate for preservation and wind energy development.

Jerry was an active member of numerous state and local civic and nonprofit organizations. He also served as a board member for nonprofit organizations and volunteered countless hours for charities in the Emporia area. He was a long-time member of the Americus United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Karr (Sandy) of Emporia and daughter, Kelly Getty (Chris) of Abilene, Kansas; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and four brothers and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon Karr (whom he married on October 18, 1959), his parents, and one brother. Sharon served as a long-time educator at Emporia State University.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia. Interment will follow at the Rosean Cemetery, north of Emporia. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Emporia or YMCA Camp Wood and sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -