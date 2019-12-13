|
Gerald L. "Jerry" Karr Gerald "Jerry" Lee Karr, age 83, passed away in Emporia, Kansas on December 8, 2019 from cancer. Jerry was born on October 15, 1936 in Emporia, the oldest of eight children born to Orren and Kathleen Karr.
Jerry grew up on a farm near Emporia and graduated from Americus High School. He attended the College of Emporia and received his Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics (1959) from Kansas State College. Jerry obtained his Master's degree in Agricultural Economics (1962) and Ph.D. degree in Economics (1966) from Southern Illinois University. He also served in the US Army Reserve (1959-1965).
Between 1964-1976, Jerry served in various faculty and administrative positions at Central Missouri State College, University of Illinois-Urbana (which included three years as a department head at Njala University College, Sierra Leone, Africa), and Wilmington College (Ohio). In 1976, Jerry returned to his Kansas agricultural roots and began a hog and farming operation (Kenoma Farms) with his son in north Lyon County.
From 1981-1998, Jerry served as state senator for the Kansas 17th Senate District, representing his constituents in Lyon, Chase, Marion, Morris, Geary, Wabaunsee and Osage counties. He served as the Senate minority leader from 1991-1996 and was the ranking minority member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Upon his retirement from the Kansas Senate, Jerry was formally recognized by his colleagues as "an effective, pragmatic politician, leading his party and working with Republican majorities to craft legislation to spur the economy and to help working families." During his legislative career, Jerry most enjoyed meeting his constituents at community events throughout his senate district. In 2004, Jerry was appointed as co-chair of the Kansas Wind and Prairie Task Force which identified areas of the Tallgrass Prairie appropriate for preservation and wind energy development.
Jerry was an active member of numerous state and local civic and nonprofit organizations. He also served as a board member for nonprofit organizations and volunteered countless hours for charities in the Emporia area. He was a long-time member of the Americus United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Karr (Sandy) of Emporia and daughter, Kelly Getty (Chris) of Abilene, Kansas; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and four brothers and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon Karr (whom he married on October 18, 1959), his parents, and one brother. Sharon served as a long-time educator at Emporia State University.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia. Interment will follow at the Rosean Cemetery, north of Emporia. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Emporia or YMCA Camp Wood and sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019