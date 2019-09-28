Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Weigel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Lee "Jerry" Weigel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Weigel Obituary
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Weigel, 79, of Topeka, passed away on September 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 25, 1939 in Topeka, Kansas the son of William and Marcella (Domme) Weigel. He was a 1957 graduate of Hayden High School and attended Washburn and the University of Kansas.

Jerry worked as a Technician for the Eastman Kodak Company until his retirement in 1994 after 30 years of service. After retirement he worked for St. Matthew Church until 2011.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, selling things on e-bay, and was a master at tinkering with things. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jerry was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #13012 at the church.

He married Linda Carol Barbarow at the Church of the Assumption on June 11, 1960. She survives of the home. Jerry is also survived by his children, Julia (Haitham) Husein of Kansas City, MO, John Weigel of Houston, TX, Janelle Williams of Topeka, a brother, William (Aggie) Weigel, and two sisters, Mary Sue Carreno and Sally Hubbell all of Topeka, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren with one due in February.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and two sons, Jeffrey Lee Weigel on November 9, 1963 and Joseph Lloyd Weigel on July 5, 1998.

Jerry will lie in state at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Sunday from 3:30-6 p.m. where a Parish and Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed together at 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Gerald Gerald Lee Lee "Jerry" Jerry Weigel Weigel
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now