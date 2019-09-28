|
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Weigel, 79, of Topeka, passed away on September 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 25, 1939 in Topeka, Kansas the son of William and Marcella (Domme) Weigel. He was a 1957 graduate of Hayden High School and attended Washburn and the University of Kansas.
Jerry worked as a Technician for the Eastman Kodak Company until his retirement in 1994 after 30 years of service. After retirement he worked for St. Matthew Church until 2011.
Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, selling things on e-bay, and was a master at tinkering with things. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jerry was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #13012 at the church.
He married Linda Carol Barbarow at the Church of the Assumption on June 11, 1960. She survives of the home. Jerry is also survived by his children, Julia (Haitham) Husein of Kansas City, MO, John Weigel of Houston, TX, Janelle Williams of Topeka, a brother, William (Aggie) Weigel, and two sisters, Mary Sue Carreno and Sally Hubbell all of Topeka, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren with one due in February.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and two sons, Jeffrey Lee Weigel on November 9, 1963 and Joseph Lloyd Weigel on July 5, 1998.
Jerry will lie in state at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Sunday from 3:30-6 p.m. where a Parish and Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed together at 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Gerald Gerald Lee Lee "Jerry" Jerry Weigel Weigel
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019