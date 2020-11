Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Lotspeich, 84, died November 9, 2020, at Kelly House, where the staff is wonderful and caring.



Jerry loved his family and is survived by wife Judy, daughter Joan Eicher (Larry) son David (Jennifer) and 5 grandchildren.



Jerry was a Gideon and would request any memorial be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1092, Topeka, KS 66601.



The family will have a private celebration of life.



