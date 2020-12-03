Gerald Paul "Jerry" Grant, Bel Aire, Kansas passed away November 30, 2020. He was born in Keams Canyon, Arizona, in 1940 to parents Paul and Margaret Grant. He grew up in Iola, Kansas, and attended Gas City Grade School and Iola High School. He attended Iola Junior College, Kansas State University, and earned a degree in chemistry from Fort Hays State University.



While serving in the Army, he married his wife Carol and had twin daughters, Jill and Julie. His son, Alan was born in Topeka. He began work as an engineering aide with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and moved to Hays, Kansas in 1968. During 29 years with the KDHE he obtained a Professional Engineering license, served as District Engineer in the Hays and Wichita district offices and as Chief of the Technical Services Section in Topeka. After retirement in 1997 Jerry taught as an adjunct instructor for Fort Scott Community College. Once described as a "Jedi Master of Wastewater Treatment," he loved working with wastewater treatment operators in small towns; his book, Lumpy Water Math, was written to help these operators. The riveting sequel, Lumpy Goes Metric, was just published.



He was kind, gentle, loyal, charming, helpful, and beloved. He was a best friend to his children and devoted to family. He loved animals and they loved him. He was a talented writer, a prolific reader, and a gifted artist famous for hand-drawn cards, cartoons and caricatures. He had a ready smile, twinkling blue eyes, and a never-ending library of stories from his cherished youth. He loved to fish, play pool, and play baseball. Although he didn't love home improvement, he was a master craftsman who helped his family, friends, and neighbors until his last days.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret, and his infant sister Mary Alice Grant. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters Jill House (Mike), Orlando, Florida and Julie Lane, Axtell, Kansas; his son Alan Grant (Allyson), Baldwin City, Kansas; grandchildren Bailey House (Diego Matorras); Baltimore, Maryland; Elizabeth House, Brant Lake, New York; Jonathan Greig, Wichita, Kansas; Jennifer Greig, Baltimore, Maryland; Cooper Grant, Baldwin City, Kansas; and great grandson Dane Matorras, Baltimore, Maryland. Jerry is also survived by his brothers Fred Wiley (Connie), Eaton Indiana, and Kenneth (Nina), Leroy Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: Kansas Humane Society or Kansas Masonic Foundation. A 1:00 pm visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at Old Mission Funeral Home, 3424 E. 21st St. North, Wichita, KS. A 2:00 pm graveside service will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 North Oliver, in Wichita.



