Gerald "Jerry" Ronnebaum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Henry "Jerry" Ronnebaum, 85, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, after suffering a massive stroke. He was born to Joseph and Elizabeth Reinecke Ronnebaum on February 28, 1935, near Baileyville, Kansas.

Jerry married Beverly Homolka on June 4, 1966, in Munden, Kansas; she survives of the home. During their 54 years of marriage, they enjoyed spending time with their many friends and family members going fishing, camping, traveling and playing card games. Jerry retired from Goodyear.

Jerry is also survived by his son, Gregory Ronnebaum; daughter, Karen Turner; grandchildren, Kait, Max and Hank Turner; brother, Donald Ronnebaum; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Evelyn, Agatha, Leonard, Virgil, Joseph and Kenneth, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46th Street, Topeka KS 66618, where a rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, social distance must be kept, and there will be no meal following burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved