Gerald Henry "Jerry" Ronnebaum, 85, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, after suffering a massive stroke. He was born to Joseph and Elizabeth Reinecke Ronnebaum on February 28, 1935, near Baileyville, Kansas.
Jerry married Beverly Homolka on June 4, 1966, in Munden, Kansas; she survives of the home. During their 54 years of marriage, they enjoyed spending time with their many friends and family members going fishing, camping, traveling and playing card games. Jerry retired from Goodyear.
Jerry is also survived by his son, Gregory Ronnebaum; daughter, Karen Turner; grandchildren, Kait, Max and Hank Turner; brother, Donald Ronnebaum; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Evelyn, Agatha, Leonard, Virgil, Joseph and Kenneth, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46th Street, Topeka KS 66618, where a rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, social distance must be kept, and there will be no meal following burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.