Gerald S. Wenger Gerald S. Wenger, 92, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 11:00 am., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel Cremations Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Family will greet friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a message for the family and view the full obituary online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020