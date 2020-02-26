Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Gerald S. Wenger Obituary
Gerald S. Wenger Gerald S. Wenger, 92, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.

A Funeral Ceremony will be 11:00 am., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel Cremations Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Family will greet friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a message for the family and view the full obituary online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
