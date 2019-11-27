Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Gerald Flynn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Heights Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald W. Flynn


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald W. Flynn Obituary
Gerald W. Flynn Gerald W. Flynn, age 58, of Topeka passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Topeka.Visitation and viewing will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Highland Heights Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist with funeral costs.

davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -