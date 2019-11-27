|
|
Gerald W. Flynn Gerald W. Flynn, age 58, of Topeka passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Topeka.Visitation and viewing will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Highland Heights Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist with funeral costs.
davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019