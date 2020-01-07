|
Gerald W. Ritenour Gerald William Ritenour, 82, of Holton, KS, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Holton.
Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at the West Lawn Cemetery in Topeka. Family will greet friends from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Heart of Jackson Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020